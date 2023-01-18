Bhopal: 6.5 lakh government school students of class 2-8 to take part

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Department is going to organise an Olympiad on Thursday to assess learning skills of 6.5 lakh students studying in class 2-8 in the government schools in the state.

Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanraju S said that in the first session of the Olympiad, 6,59,111 students of class 2 to 8 would participate. The students have been selected from their respective schools.

Kendra has set up more than 3,000 examination centres at public education centres across the state. Students were registered for the competition through online portal and the admit cards of all the participants have were also issued online, which were made available to students by taking print out from the portal by Jan Shiksha Kendra incharge.

Dhanraju said there would be separate papers of 30 questions under Word Power Championship for the students of class 2-5. For students of classes 6 to 8, there will be only one question paper of 100 questions, which will cover five subjects - Hindi, English, science and mathematics. Each subject will have 20 questions each.

District level competition will be organised in February for the selected participants. The selected students at the district level will be able to participate in the state level contest. The winning students of Olympiad at the state level will get trophies and other prizes, Dhanraju said.

