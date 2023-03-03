Bhopal: ‘64 applications await fire NOC for nursing homes’

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | Photo: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 64 applications are pending with the department to issue fire no objection certificate (NOC) for nursing homes, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur gave a written reply in the assembly on Friday. The question was raised by MLA Dr Ashok Marskole.

The MLA asked about the pending cases of fire NOC with the department across the state. In its reply, the minister stated that the new provisions have been made in the prescribed format for the fire NOC uploaded in e-nagarpalika portal.

He also added that in the past two months, 14 NOCs have been issued and as many as 64 NOCs are pending with the department at different stages. Those applications which are approved by the collector are not pending.

The issue of fire NOC came to light after two incidents were reported in the state. In the year 2021, in Bhopal, 12 infant died as fire broke out at Kamla Nehru Hospital located in Hamidia Hospital premises.

In August 2022, eight people died and 13 others injured in a fire at a private hospital in Jabalpur. When the fire NOC was searched it was found to be compromised. After that the district administration across the state served notices to hospitals and nursing homes to ensure fire NOC.

Jabalpur is the city where maximum number of applications (10), are pending and not even a single application has been approved. It is followed by Bhopal where out of 8 applications seven are pending. In Barwani, all seven applications are pending. In Balaghat, all four applications are pending. In Gwalior all four are pending. In Katni also all four applications are pending.