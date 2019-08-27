Bhopal: 63-litre liquor seized from cash logistic van, 3 held

BHOPAL: Vidisha police claimed that a SISCO—cash logistic van—which are used to deposit cash in ATMs of the banks, is being used for transporting liquor in Vidisha district. Incidence has been reported in Vidisha and case has been lodged with Civil Lines police station.

Vidisha police intercepted the van on the basis of information from locals and seized nearly 350 quarters of liquors from the van.

Police said the van picked up liquor from Ahmedpur where van staff got into an confrontation with the locals who informed Vidisha police about supply of liquor through SISCO van. The SISCO Van has been seized by the Civil Line police.

Civil Line police station’s Investigating Officer (IO) Girish Tripathi said, “SISCO van with registration number RJ-14-GE-5605 was tracked on the basis of information.

Our team found 63 litre liquor in the van. Driver Rajiv Lodhi, Balvir Singh Rajpur and Suraj Jath who were in the van, have been arrested. They have been sent to judicial remand.”

“SISCO regional manager Neeraj Jain has procured documents in support of the operation of van.” Jain was not available when contacted for the comments.