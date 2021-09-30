Bhopal: 60-year-old widow killed by relatives over land, six held

BHOPAL: A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her relatives in her home over a land dispute in Bhopal on Wednesday night. Six persons allegedly assaulted the woman with rods and axes when she was asleep in her home, said police.

Nazeerabad police have arrested six people and booked them for murder.

Police said the widow Kanchan Bai, a resident of Kharaiyakheda, owned 1.5 acres of land in the village. Her husband Dhoor Singh had died last year and her nephews were claiming ownership of the land, said the police station in charge BP Singh.

The woman’s relatives entered her home around 01:30 am, and shook her up. As the woman started screaming, the accused began hitting the woman with rods and axes.

The woman’s son Dashrath, who was sleeping in a house next door, came running hearing her shrieks. He found the woman writhing in pain in a pool of blood. Dashrath and neighbours rushed the victim to a hospital. The doctor declared her dead on arrival.

The Nazeerabad police sent the body for postmortem and registered a murder case. The accused have been identified as Jitendra, Dilip, Ramnarayan, Gabbar, Nem Singh and Ramswarup, said the police.

