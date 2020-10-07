Bhopal: 60-year-old killed by speeding car

A 60-year-old man was killed by a car while trying to cross road on Tuesday night. He was walking with his son when the tragedy struck. The incident occurred in front of IBD petrol pump at about 10.30 pm. It happened instantly and his son and a rag picker around couldn't even see the registration number of car.

The deceased Rameshwar Patel was a resident of Samardha and worked in fields nearby. The father and son were heading for the farm where they sleep at night when a speeding car coming from side of Mandideep, hit the man. His son was walking behind him at the time, said police. ASI Shivbabu Tripathi said the deceased and his son were walking towards the fields at 9.30 pm. Rameshwar was walking ahead of his 35-year-old son Naresh Patel. Tripathi said the car was coming at a very high speed and before his son could warn his father about it, it hit Rameshwar.

Both the men rushed him to hospital with 108 ambulance but the doctors pronounced him dead.

Police were then informed and a case was registered. The Misrod police said they are yet to identify the vehicle and errant driver.