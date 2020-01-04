Bhopal: 60 shops shifted from JC Square for development of Boulevard Street

BHOPAL: Total 60 shops were shifted from Jawahar Chowk Square for developmental works at the Boulevard Street of the smart city.

The road between New Market to the Depot Square is also blocked for three months.

The commuters will have to follow an alternate route to reach either New Market from Depot Square or vice versa.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) shifted the shops to the areas of 12-daftar and P and T square.

BSCDCL will now shift other 130 shops from the area for the work.

Ex-MLA raises slogan against shifting: The officials went into a tizzy when an ex-MLA Surendra Nath Singh along with his supporters reached the spot and started raising slogans against the work. He wanted to know where the shop owners will be shifted now. The officials though were taken aback but, he left the site after a while.

‘How will they earn their livelihood’

Surendra Nath Singh when contacted said the officials shifted the shops elsewhere but the shopkeepers are not allotted shops there. How will they earn their livelihood if they are not allowed to run their work, he said.

Alternate route: The Boulevard Street work is underway around the Jawahar chowk Square. The area will have an alternate route for the commuters. The vehicles from the New Market will reach the Depot Square through the turn along the Rajasthan Misthan Bhandar. Then will have to take the turn from the next right turn to the next road to reach Depot Square. The vehicles coming from the side of Depot Square will also have to reach the new market through the same route.