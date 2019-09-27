Bhopal: 6-year-old record broken; MP gets 39% more rain

BHOPAL: Breaking record of six years, Madhya Pradesh recorded 39 per cent more than normal rain in the season so far. “ MP has witnessed record rainfall in the season back in 2013, it had recorded 33 per cent more rain than normal,” said Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra.

Series of sporadic rain spells drenched state capital on Thursday. The trend continued for the last three to four days in the state capital. According to the meteorological department this is the last phase of monsoon. The eastern and the southern districts of Madhya Pradesh received heavy rains.

Sendhwa recorded 100mm while Anuppur and Pushparajgarh recorded 80mm. Rewa, Satna Gud, Tendukheda, Khirkia, Khandwa and Umaria, received 70mm rain.

These heavy rainfall activities triggered waterlogging, flooding and affected normal life in the last phase of monsoon. Due to continuous rains, most of the crops like soybean have sustained damage in the region.

Moderate to heavy rains will continue to lash Umaria, Satna, Jabalpur, Damoh, Sagar, Sidhi and places like Chhindwara, Betul, Hoshangabad may receive moderate to heavy showers during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, places like Tikamgarh, Guna, Gwalior, Shahjahanpur, Raisen, and Debas may also see some good rains.

As per the meteorological department, after couple of days, the intensity of the rains would start reducing over the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. From September 30, scattered light rains with one or two moderate spells are expected in the state.