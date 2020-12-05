Bhopal: 6-year-old boy from Bhopal makes it to ‘India Book of Records’

Vareniyam Sharma India Book of Records Youngest athlete

BHOPAL: Six-year-old Vareniyam Sharma from Bhopal has made it to the India Book of Records. He has won the entry as a “kid who has covered the maximum distance while running”. Vareniyam, who lives on Misord Road, was informed about his winning an entry in the book by the editorial board of ‘India Book of Records’ through an email message on Friday.

Proud father

According to his father, Rahul Sharma, when the corona pandemic was at its peak, he did not allow the child to step out of the home. However, when the restrictions were relaxed, he started taking the boy to a park near their home every morning. “He’s just six and I was astonished to find that he could make two rounds of the huge park without any problem. I felt he has talent and decided to nurture it.”

Lockdown irritability

Vareniyam’s mother, Jaishri Sharma, said that, due to regular exercise, her son had started eating well. During the lockdown, he spent a major part of the day with his mobile and turned irritable. “Now, he keeps away from his mobile and his irritability has disappeared,” she said.

Vareniyam will be participating in a virtual race, called the ‘Indian Runner December Challenge’ later this month. He has set a target of covering a cumulative distance of 250 km in December.

Youngest athlete

“He’d started running regularly after the corona lockdown. He covered a distance of 5 km every day. Vareniyam starts his daily run at 4.30 am. Even after running for 5 km, he does not feel exhausted or drained. Perhaps, he’s the youngest athlete of Madhya Pradesh,” Vareniya’s father Rahul Sharma said.