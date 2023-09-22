Bhopal: 6 Workers Stuck As Overnight Rains Flood Hotel At Bhopal-Indore Highway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six workers got stuck in deep waters after overnight rains flooded a private hotel at Bhopal-Indore highway. They were rescued by the Municipal Corporation team on Friday morning.

Health Officer, Zone-1 of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Ravikant Audichya, said that the hotel is below the highway. Kolukhedi drain was in spate due to heavy rains whose water had entered the hotel. There were 6 employees present there. The corporation team reached the spot at 11:30 in the morning and with the help of fire brigade and divers, everyone was resuced safely.

Traffic remained closed for about half an hour

Notably, due to heavy rains in Sehore, the Banganga river was in spate. Due to which water started flowing from the bridge at Brickkhedi on Bhopal-Berasia road. Traffic remained closed here for about half an hour. Earlier, there was more than 2 inches of rain in and around Bhopal on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Water has been falling intermittently since Friday morning.