Bhopal: 6 people squeeze into driver’s cabin; cops pull out IOC truck drivers and thrash them

BHOPAL: Police thrashed drivers of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and pulled them out of a truck loaded with LPG cylinders. Six people had squeezed into the driver’s cabin, so the police pulled four of them out of the truck as only one person is allowed to sit with the driver in a truck.

The truck was on its way for refilling at the Bhauri bottling plant on Sunday. The incident occurred at Lalghati Square, under Koh-e-Fiza police station, during the lockdown. The police action irked drivers who went on strike. The thrashing of IOC’s drivers by the Koh-e-Fiza police could well lead to a major strike and may paralyse LPG supply in the state capital. Sunday’s strike was continuing till this report was filed.

‘Cops should have been lenient’

‘According to the rules, only one person is allowed in a truck with the driver but there were four more. However, at this crucial juncture, the police should be lenient as they were workers of the Bhauri bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation and engaged in maintaining such an essential service as LPG supply in the city. The police thrashed them and pulled four of them out of the truck. It led to a strike by the other drivers demanding release of the drivers held and action against the policemen concerned. The administration will have to intervene in matter to sort out the problem’

— Ajay Singh, president, Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association