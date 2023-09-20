Bhopal: 6 City Senior Artists Showcase Artworks In ‘Bimbit’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six senior artists in the city have showcased their artworks in a group exhibition ‘Bimbit’ at Aspada Art Space in Bangalore.

They included Bhawana Choudhary, Priti Tamot, Shobha Ghare, Tabassum Yusuf, Veena Jain and Yusuf.

Women's expression, sensation can be seen in most of Bhavana’s artworks. Maintenance of darkness colors, rising of lines, braking lines for composition are different. Most of Preeti's etching artworks were reflections of the hill station.

Veena’s work is a reflection of the abstract. Nature is reflected mainly in her abstract artwork. Yusuf and his wife Tabassum had one of the artworks each on display. Monalisa's comparison artwork was different.

Children of Bal Aashram also visited the exhibition and took a look at the artwork. Some of the children also made drawings inspired by the artworks. Many young and senior artists and professors from Chitrakala Parishat, Kalamandir, students of Bangalore University, fine art Department visited the exhibition

