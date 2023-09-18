Bhopal: 5K Saints To Take Part In Unveiling Of Statue Of Adi Shankaracharya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 5,000 saints will take part in unveiling the statue of Shankaracharya on September 21. The function, supposed to be held on September 18, was shifted to September 21because of the heavy rain that lashed the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not able to take part in the function because of the Parliament session.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the senior officials on Monday to review the preparations for the function. At 11 am on September 21, Chouhan will welcome the saints according to the traditions of Kerala. Afterwards, Chouhan along with the saints will perform Yagna.

Shaiva traditional dances from across the country will be presented on the occasion. The traditions of worshipping Panchanan as initiated by Shankaracharya will also be presented on the occasion.

Chouhan along with Saints will also lay the foundation for Advaita Lok. Brahmotsav will be held at Siddhawarkut. ‘Shivoham’ dance will be presented on the Slokas composed by Adi Shankaracharya. The books published by Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas and Advait Yuva Jagaran Shivir will be released.