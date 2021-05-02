Bhopal: 578 oxygen cylinders seized in Rewa, Satna; plant raided

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teams of Satna and Rewa district administration on Sunday raided the Vindya oxygen plant and seized oxygen cylinders. As per reports, the plant owner was selling oxygen cylinders in black market.

In Satna, 400 cylinders were seized while 178 oxygen cylinders were confiscated in Rewa. Rewa district collector Illyaraja T said Satna administration raided and sized 400 cylinders. “We also launched search and seized 178 cylinders,” he added.

Acting on a tip off, district administration swung into action and raided the premises of Vindhya oxygen plant, which produces oxygen for Satna and Rewa districts.