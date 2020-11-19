Bhopal: 57-year-old man booked for harassing daughter

Kohefiza police have booked a 57-year-old man for harassing his daughter, on Wednesday. The accused, a resident of Rama colony live with his wife and a 27-year-old daughter. The accused an ex-government employee had taken a voluntary retirement. The man is said to have married thrice and is facing a case in this connection. On Tuesday, the complainant was sleeping in her room when her father entered her room and made inappropriate advances. The girl and her mother approached police and lodged a complaint.