Bhopal: 5.60 Cr Voters To Decide Fate Of 230 Assembly Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of 230 Assembly seats will be decided by 5.60 crore voters on November 17. There are 2.88 crore male voters and 2.72 crore female voters in the state. The number of first time voters is 22.36 lakh. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said Model Code of Conduct had come into the force with announcement of election date.

With this, there will be no transfers and appointments. “Nor promises can be made to influence voters. Ongoing government schemes will continue but no new scheme or foundation stone for development works, road construction can be laid,” he said.

According to Election Commission, there are 6.53 lakh voters who are above 80 years of age in the state. The number of centenarian voters is 5,078 including 1,422 males and 3,656 females. The gender ratio of overall voters is 100: 945.

Out of 64,523 voting centres, 17,000 are sensitive. Average voters’ number at every polling booth is 869. There are 16,763 voting centres in urban areas and 47,760 in rural areas. Webcast will be available at 35,000 polling booths. About 5,000 voting centres will be manned by women officials. For senior citizens, voting centres will be set up on ground floor. They will also have the facility to vote from home (postal ballot).

Poll schedule

1. October 21: Issuance of notification

2. October 30: Last date to file nomination

3. October 31: Scrutiny of nomination papers

4. Nov 2: Last date to withdraw nomination

5. Nov 17: Polling 6. December 3: Vote counting

Directives to collectors

District Collectors who are also District Returning Officers have been asked to remove banners, hoardings, posters from public places.

Control room will function round the clock. The use of loud speakers has been prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am. Central forces and micro observers will be deployed at sensitive polling booths.

In last one month, drugs worth Rs 22 crore, illicit liquor worth Rs 24 crore, Rs 7.50 crore were seized. The overall seizure is Rs 125 crore. A request has been sent for deployment of central forces at sensitive polling booths. FST, SST have been formed to monitor transportation of illicit liquor, cash.