Bhopal: 553 get jobs in MP after losing earning family member to Covid

BHOPAL: The state government has so far given government jobs to 553 persons on compassionate ground after the earning member of their family succumbed to Covid-19, according to government officials. The deceased family members of the new appointees were in government service in different capacities in Madhya Pradesh, said official.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave away appointment letters to beneficiaries under the CM Covid-19 Compassionate Appointment scheme at a function held at Minto Hall. Appointment letters were handed over to 239 persons under the scheme across the state. A total of 1,654 applications were received under the scheme and 553 eligible persons have, so far, been given appointment letters and 131 additional posts have already been created to accommodate them, said an official spokesperson of the state government.

On the occasion, Chouhan also transferred a total of Rs 14.10 lakh (Rs 5,000 each) into the bank accounts of the guardians of 282 children, who have lost their parents due to the pandemic in the state. The financial assistance was given under the ‘'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Baal Seva Yojana’. The government is providing education, food and other necessities to such children under the scheme, the official added.

Under the special scheme, appointments on compassionate grounds in state government jobs are provided to eligible persons from families of government servants who died due to Covid-19 in the period between March 1 and June 30.

Appointment is given to a family member of regular, contractual, temporary employees, work-charged, outsourced employees, daily wagers who get salaries from contingency funds in various departments. If a state government employee was Covid-19 positive during March to June, 2021 and died within two months after June 30, a member of his or her family will still be given a government job under the scheme.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:04 PM IST