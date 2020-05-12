Bhopal: 54 Ladakhi students leave for home in special buses

In all 54 Ladakhi students, who were studying in various institutes in state and were stuck due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown, were sent to their native place Ladakh on Tuesday. The students left for their homes by two special buses arranged by the state government. This comes days after the government arranged for transporting 350 Kashmiri students to Jammu and Kashmir on 18 AC busses.

All students were housed in Sagar Pubic Schools, Gandhi Nagar and all required arrangements were made for them there. They boarded the buses after their medical checkup.

Collector Tarun Pithode who supervised the entire process said, “ These students from Ladakh had applied for e-passes to go back to their home. So, district administration arranged for the buses to take these stranded students.

Before boarding the bus, all students underwent medical check-up including screening, informed collector, adding that the administration also arranged food packets and water bottles for them. The students thanked Madhya Pradesh government for arranging for their safe return to their home state.