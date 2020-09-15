Bhopal: 50-year-old man commits suicide; informs son before hanging self

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old hanged self to death in his home post informing his son about hus fatal step.

The deceased Jagan aka Jagannath Chouhan of Rajeev Nagar was unemployed. His wife Anita Chouhan works with the department of tribal welfare.

As per poloce, Chouhan's son spotted him carrying a rope to his room. When asked, Chouhan replied that he is going to commit suicide. Petrified by his dad's words, the 22-year-old boy informed his mother Anita Chouhan, who was in her office. She immediately informed police.

A team of dial-100 reached the spot and broke open the door. Till then, Chouhan had died.

Investigation officer Arun Sharma said the man would often threaten his wife that he will commit suicide.

A week ago he had threatened his wife by reaching Chteak bridge and saying he will jump off from there.