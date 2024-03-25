Bhopal: 50 Senior CAs Take Part In Box Cricket Tournament | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Around 50 Senior Chartered accountants took part in a Box Cricket Tournament at Bhojpur Club in the city on Sunday. Organised by the Bhopal Branch of ICAI of CIRC for senior male Chartered Accountants for the first time, the tournament was divided into four teams including Red, Yellow, Blue and White of the seven players each.

Total six league matches were played after which the Red Team and White Team qualified for the finals. In the final held between these two teams, Red Team won the match and became the champions under the Captaincy of CA Mayak Agarwal.

The player of the tournament was awarded to CA Amit Jain. Best Batsman of the tournament was CA Harish Sharma, Best Bowler was CA Tarun Kumar Abbhani Best Fielder was CA Raj Rishi Ghosh. Umpiring of the matches was done by CA Mithun Malviya and CA Ankur Jain.

Mushroom Masters Cricket Tournament Central Strikers Indore Defeats IPCA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Strikers Indore defeated IPCA Bhopal in the 7th Mushroom Masters Cup Cricket tournament. The final match of the tournament was played on Sunday at the Old Champion Cricket Ground. Central Strikers won the toss and elected to field first.

Batting first, IPCA Bhopal scored 145 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, with Jameeran Javed scoring 39 runs, JP Yadav 37 runs, Shravan 23 runs, and Firdaus 17 runs.

The Central Strikers’ Dinesh Sharma took 2 wickets, while Ashish, Kapil, and Sheikh Sadik took 1 wicket each. In response, Central Strikers chased down the target, scoring 150 runs for the loss of 4 wickets and winning the match by 6 wickets.

Jitendra played an outstanding innings, scoring 55 runs off 30 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes, Manoj scored 61 runs off 52 balls with seven fours and two sixes, and Rajesh Kanojiya scored 23 runs off 11 balls with two fours and two sixes. From IPCA Bhopal, Satish Lara took 2 wickets, while Chetan Mevada and Ankush took 1 wicket each.