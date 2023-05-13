Bhopal: 50% govt-run nursing colleges committed irregularities: CBI to HC

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court that 11 out of 22 government nursing colleges, which is 50%, committed irregularities. The investigating agency submitted report of nursing college fraud at High Court during hearing. Next hearing is on July 27 in which HC has asked CBI to submit complete investigation report. As per CBI report, no irregularities were found in 33% of colleges that are 10 years old or more. Similarly, no irregularities were found in 67% of nursing colleges, which are 5 years old.

Only 44% of colleges that are less than 5 years old were found without irregularities. The CBI is investigating the forgery in nursing colleges. Gwalior bench of MP High Court had handed over the investigation of 364 colleges to CBI and had asked to submit report on May 12. High Court has banned nursing examinations in Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court has also upheld the decision of the High Court.

No students

During CBI investigation, an OPD and two benches were found in a nursing college. Principal, faculty and students were not found. Four colleges with same name were found running.

Affidavit

High Court raised questions on the training of nursing students. The court said that a notarised affidavit should be sought from hospitals where the nursing students are trained and detailed information of the students taking the training should also be sought.