Bhopal: 5-yr-old sits at Vallabh Bhawan, seeks help after mom dies amid corona duty

Bhopal: The 5-year-old son of a pharmacist sat in front of Vallabh Bhawan on Wednesday demanding justice for his mother’s unfortunate death. He was accompanied by members of his family and those of Indian Pharmacy Association. The protestors gathered in front of building hoping to get their voices heard. Vandana Tiwari was deputed at medical college in Shivpur on corona duty.

While on duty, Tiwari all of a sudden collapsed. She was admitted in Gwalior hospital on March 31. Within a couple of days of her admission, Tiwari died of brain hemorrhage.

Stuck with grief of losing his mother, Tiwari’s son stood in front of Vallabh Bhawan soliciting help. All that the family sought was a little financial help to sustain their lives. Tiwari was the sole bread-winner in the family. The family has knocked every door in past two months but no authority paid heed to them. Dejected, they finally reached the capital city to meet the authorities.