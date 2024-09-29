Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: Minor Girls’ Pics Found In Mobile Phone Of Sister Of Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the man who raped and murdered a 5-year-old girl in Shajehanabad last week, the SIT formed to investigate the incident has been scanning the previous records of mother and the sister of the accused, who helped him to destroy the evidences and conceal the crime.

The officials heading the SIT made a major revelation on Sunday. Additional DCP (zone-3) Shalini Dixit told Free Press that Chanchal Bhalse, the sister of key accused Atul Bhalse, was in touch with 12 men.

The details came to light when the police seized Chanchal’s mobile phone and sifted through its details. She added that it was also learnt that she used to share photos of minor girls with all the 12 men. Hence, it is being suspected that she was a part of a sex racket. However, Chanchal’s role in running a sex racket has not been confirmed as she is being questioned, according to DCP Dixit. The police remand of Atul will end on Monday.

Khargone native Atul externed from there

Shahjehanabad ACP Nihit Upadhyay told Free Press that accused Atul was a native of Khargone. He had several criminal cases pertaining to molestation, public assault and theft registered against him. As he refused to mend ways, Khargone police had externed him. For past four years, his house in Khargone was locked and he did not visit the district fearing police action.