Bhopal: 5-Year-Old Boy Injured In Dog Attack | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old boy suffered injuries and a broken leg after he was attacked by a stray dog in Kokta Transport Nagar on Sunday, the Anand Nagar police said. The boy sustained injuries on his neck, face and hands, and as he tried to escape, he fell down, owing to which the bone of one of his legs broke, the police added.

Abhinav Ahirwar was playing outside his house in the evening when the stray dog mauled him. He tried escaping from the spot, but fell down, due to which his left leg fractured.

His father Ramswaroop came out of the house and pelted stones at the dog to shoo it away. A case was reported to the police and Abhinav was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors administered him an anti-rabies injection. It is noteworthy that a total of 34 anti-rabies injections were administered across the city on Sunday.

Bhopal: Raja Shankar Shah University Registrar Caught Taking Rs 25K Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registrar of Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwara, was caught by the special police establishment (SPE), Jabalpur Lokayukta police, for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a college director, said the police on Monday.

SP, Sanjay Sahu, said that a complaint was submitted by Anurag Kushwaha to the police that the registrar of the university Meghraj Ninama was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him to renew the affiliation of a college.

The police formed the trap team and on Monday the amount of Rs 25,000 as a first instalment was handed to the registrar, at his office in the university. The trap team caught the registrar red-handed. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.