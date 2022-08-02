Bhopal: 5 railway officials booked for negligence in IRSTS Bhati death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jabalpur have booked five railway officials, including a Deputy Chief Engineer, for causing death by negligence of an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Yogendra Bhati.

FIR has been registered recently and no one has been arrested so far, according to Lokesh Marco, DSP GRP, Katni, who is the investigating officer (IO).

Bhati had died on June 23, 2022 after being hit by a train while overseeing work on tracks near Amlai station of Shahdol district.

FIR has been registered against Deputy Chief Engineer Pradeep Turale, Senior Section Engineer Arvind Singh Yadav, Junior Engineer Umang Srivastav, Burhar Station Master Muneeb Prasad and trackman Gyandev Yadav for causing death by negligence under Section 304 (A) of the IPC.

Section 304 (A) of IPC says 'whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both'.

Lokesh Marco, DSP GRP, Katni, who is investigation officer (IO), said: "Under Section 174 of CrPC, FIR has been lodged against five Railway officials. An investigation was conducted into the unnatural demise of Bhati and subsequently an FIR registered against those found responsible."

The investigation primarily relied on the pre-non interlocking plan that designated the role, responsibilities of those working on the field along with the precaution that had to be followed.

