Bhopal: 5 People From Each LS Seat To Be Selected For Modi’s Event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bhopal on June 27 to address a digital rally at one million booths.

The Prime Minister will interact with the people coming from 540 Lok Sabha seats to attend the rally. Five people are being selected from each Lok Sabha seat for the event. Nearly 2,700 people will be imparted training in Bhopal for three days. Modi will address those people.

After the selected people are trained, they will be deployed in five states – Madhya Pradesh Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. They will help the leaders of these states in working digitally at different booths during elections.

They will be lodged in the educational institutions in Bhopal. The senior BJP leaders will train them. The BJP has launched digital booth system keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has done a good work in connection with digital booths. For this reason, the training is being held in Bhopal.

VD holds meeting over Modi’s road show

Party’s state president VD Sharma held a meeting on Thursday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed road show in Bhopal.

Keeping in mind the assembly election, state BJP sought permission for Modi for road show in Bhopal. Nevertheless, the PMO has yet to give permission for it. Sharma has already told the party leaders to prepare for the proposed road show, so that there should not be any problem in getting permission for it from PMO.

PM’s digital rally and road show may be organized from Motilal Nehru stadium to Rani Kamalipati station.