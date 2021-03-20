Bhopal: 5 lakh anti-Covid doses to be administered under vaccination at your doorstep drive on Saturday

Bhopal: About 5 lakh anti-Covid doses are to be administered in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The vaccination will be held at 6,000 session sites all over the state.

The main focus is rural areas with expansion of session sites to village panchayat ward level. Over 3,000 session sites are at Sub-Health Centre (SHCs) at panchayat level.

Those to be vaccinated include health care workers, frontline workers, people who are over 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities. In Bhopal, vaccination centres have been set up in all the 85 municipal wards and Sanjeevani clinics.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “It is mega campaign with slogan - vaccination at your doorstep. 5 lakh doses have to be administered on Saturday. Main object is to speed up vaccination in the state covering more of rural pockets down to panchayat level. Over 3,000 session sites have been made at panchayat level.”