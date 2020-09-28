Bhopal: 5 get life term, woman and two others ordered 20-yr RI for pushing minor into the flesh trade

BHOPAL: The district and sessions court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to five accused under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court ordered rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 20 years to a woman and two others for pushing a minor girl into flesh trade.

ADJ Kumudini Patel convicted eight accused and acquitted three due to lack of evidence.

Those who have been convicted include Sufiyan alias Kabutar alias Bhaiya, Faizal, Shahrukh, Altaf, Arun alias Ganguley, Priyanka Chauhan, Ankit Maheshwari, Prakash Kajauria for pushing a minor victim into flesh trade. Those acquitted include Sunny Tiwari, Keshav Tiwari and Sukhdeo Ghosh ( blind uncle).

On December 12, 2018, the mother of 15-year-old victim mother lodged complaint at Tilajamalpura Police station that her daughter had visited a tailor to get a dress stitched but did not return. Police registered the case and started investigation. On January 19, 2019, victim and her mother appeared in Tilajamalpura police station and narrated entire story.

As per victim, Kabutar took her to residence of Ganguly and assured her for marriage. Faizal, Altaf and two others and woman named Anuradha were also present there. They consumed drugs and assaulted victim sexually turn-by-turn. Anuradha took victim to Priyanka Chauhan where her photographs were taken with different hair style and look and she was groomed for flesh trade. Then, victim was taken to hotels where uncles and friends of Priyanka Chauhan made sexual relations with her.

On January 2, 2020, Priyanka’ friend Riya took the victim to Jabalpur where hotel owner Sunny Tiwari made sexual relations with her. Riya celebrated birthday on January 5, 2019, in which boys whom victim did not identify, sexually assaulted her.

Priyanka took her to Indore where she introduced her with her husband Monu and Prakash alias Bhura. Monu, Abhishekh made sexual relations with her. Victim was taken to Mandideep where Ankit Maheshwari made sexual relations with her. Victim told police that a blind man who lives at Chetak Bridge also raped her.

Tilajamalpura police had registered the case against 17 accused under Sections 376 (b), 376 (2)(n), 376(c), 366, 363, 370 and POCSO Act. Eleven of accused were arrested. A case under Section 173 (8) of CrPC against other accused is still pending in court.