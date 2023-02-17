Bhopal: 5 dead, 9 injured in road accident in Chhindwara

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five people died and nine were injured after their multi-utility vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a gorge on Damua-Junnardeo Road of Chhindwara district on Friday. The condition of three persons is stated to be critical.

In Junnardeo, a temple of Chota Mahadev is situated, where tribals worship. During Mahashivratri festival, tribals first visit Chota Mahadev and then offer prayers at Mahadev in Panchmarhi.

Chota Mahadev temple is situated on hillock and its roads have sharp curves. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey said vehicle was on its way from Narmadapuram district to Panchmarhi to take part in a fair to mark Mahashivratri when the accident took place in Junnardeo, some 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

“Initial probe shows that the driver lost control over the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (16), Sachin Uikey (10 ) Kishan Kadwe (40) Hemendra Kadwe and Kaliram (age not known), all residents of Betul district,” he said.

The injured, four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a community health centre. Among them, Kaliram died during treatment. The ASP also added that the police have raised barricades, have erected danger signs and have raised warning posters and banners to keep speed low.

Read Also Nepal Plane Crash: Experts suggest human error might have resulted in death of 71 people

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)