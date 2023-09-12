 Bhopal: 5-day Puppet Fest At Tribal Museum From Today
The puppet festival focuses on different styles of puppetry.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Tribal Museum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi is going to organise a five -day Putul Samaroh at Tribal Museum in the city from Wednesday.

The puppet festival focuses on different styles of puppetry. Noted puppeteers of Chhaya (shadow), rod, glove, thread styles from all over the country will participate in the fest.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur will be the chief guest. Children from local schools are also being involved in this activity. This five-day function will take place everyday from 07.00 pm

On the inaugural day of the festival, Khageshwar Sahu and his troupe from Odisha will present Ramayana and Panchatantra Katha in Chhaya style

Ramdas Padhye and troupe from Mumbai, Dhaaga and Ganpat from Sindhudurg, Vibhash Upadhyay and troupe from Bhilai and Binita Devi and troupe from Guwahati will present Lanka Dahan, Charandas Chor and Pandavani in glove, rod, thread and contemporary styles.

