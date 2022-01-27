Bhopal: 5-day Lokrang truncated, Bhopalites left disappointed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people turned up at the Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Thursday, hoping to witness 'Lokrang' - the popular five-day annual Republic Day Fest organised by the Culture Department. They, however, were disappointed to find the premises of the Bhavan deserted.

I am tired of telling the people that no, there is no celebration here this time, said the guard deployed at the main gate of the Ravindra Bhavan. It is 3 pm and I have already turned back at least 50 people so far, the guard told the Free Press.

The confusion arose owing to the Culture Department making no clear announcement about the event. This is for the first time since 1986, that the event was not held in the usual way. The Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi, under the Culture Department, has been organising the festival.

Every year, the event used to draw huge crowds. Besides cultural performances, it also included a fair, in which hundreds of artisans from all over the country used to showcase their handloom and handicraft products under ëShilp Melaí. Also, traditional and tribal food items from across the country India were on offer under the ëVyanjan Melaí.

The event was organised last year, despite the Covid pandemic. However this year, it was decided to organise it only for two days and that was also limited to cultural events in the evening. The Shilp and Vyanjan Melas and the events held during the day were cancelled.

However, for want of correct information, people turned up at the event venue, only to return disappointed. Banners of 'Lokrang' dotting the Ravindra Bhavan premises and other places in the city added to the confusion.

A 70-year-old woman from Minal Residency was among those who were turned back by the guard from the gate. Razia from Idgah Hills had reached the Ravindra Bhavan along with her two daughters in an autorickshaw. We saw banners about the Lokrang and that was why we† have come here, she said.

If the government has decided to truncate the event it should have given proper publicity to this fact. They should not have used the name Lokrang, said 50-year old Rajni Mishra†who visited the Bhavan from Kolar†along with her husband.

Curator of Tribal Museum Ashok Mishra said that the banners clearly mention that the festival will be a two-day affair and confined to only cultural events. If people are still confused, how are we to blame for it, he said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:55 PM IST