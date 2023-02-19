Bhopal: 49th Khajuraho Dance Festival begins today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day 49th Khajuraho Dance Festival will begin with Bharatnatyam and kathak at the temple declared as UNESCO heritage on Monday.

The annual event is being organised by Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi and the directorate of culture in association with the tourism department and Archaeological Survey of India.

Bharatanatyam dance will be presented by Janki Rangarajan, whereas Kathak-Bharatnatyam will be presented by Dhirendra Tiwari, Aprajita Sharma and Kathak by Prachi Shah respectively.

The performance of Srilakshmi Govardhanan (Kuchipudi), Maithil Devika and troupe (Mohiniattam) and Vaibhav Aarekar and troupe (Bharatnatyam), Pratisha Suresh (Satriya dance), Himanshi Katragadda and Aarti Nair (Kuchipudi -Bharatanatyam Jugalbandi) and Kadamba Centre for Dance (Kathak dance) will held on February 21-22.

Odissi dance by Ramli Ibrahim and troupe, kathak by Sanjukta Sinha and Tejaswani Sathe and troupe, kathakali by Akash Malik and Rudra Prasad Rai, Odissi by Shashwati Garai Ghosh and Kathak-Bharatnatyam by Bala Vishwanath and Praful Singh Gehlot will be presented on February 23-24.

Janani Murali's Bharatanatyam, Vyjayanthi Kashi and Sathi's Kuchipudi group dance, Nivedita Pandya and Soumya Bose's Kathak Odissi Jugalbandi and Gajendra Kumar Panda-Tridhara's Odissi group dance will be held on February 24.

The festival will end with Mohiniyattam by Gopika Verma, Arupa Lahiri and troupe with Bharatnatyam, Bharatnatyam and Odissi dance by Pushpita Mishra and troupe. The concert will be telecast on YouTube channel and Facebook page of the culture department.

Felicitation function, workshop, Art-Mart, camping, village tour, Walk with Pardhi, e-bike tour, Segway tour and water sports will also be held.

A workshop, Choreo Lab-Laya Pravah, organised under the aegis of the dance festival in association with World Dance Alliance, will focus on defining dance in contemporary perspective. Artistes from six countries including India will take part in the workshop.