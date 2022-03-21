Bhopal: 46th Foundation Day of IGRMS begins with exhibition, cultural performances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day event to mark 46th Foundation Day of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, began with exhibition and cultural performances on Monday.

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla was the chief guest. He inaugurated an exhibition, Manav Sangrahalaya Journey from the Intangible to the Tangible, (From Ideas to Reality). Shukla said it was not only a unique museum in the world but also a cultural institution that was well-known for its work of preserving culture of Indian community.

The chief guest, special guest lit Aal-Vilakku, a 1001-wick traditional lamp of Kerala at Veethi Sankul in museum. A team from Malayalam Society residing in Bhopal, played musical instrument Chenda Melam.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra presented report on museum’s activities. Besides, communities from Kerala, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal residing in Bhopal performed traditional dance for the first time on museum’s foundation day, which delighted the audience.

It began with performance of Srilayam Natyasree Kala Samiti from Kerala under the guidance of Kalaguru Shaji M and Kalamandalam Kavita Shaji. They started with Ganesh Shloka and Dasavatharam depicting the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

It was followed by dancer performance by artistes of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh under the guidance of Kusum Sajwan and Agnes Kerkatta. Bless's Welfare Society of Bhopal presented a dance drama - Abhisar. It was based on The Tryst composed by Rabindranath Tagore. A ballet, Basant Bahar, depicting the beauty of spring, was also staged.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Rebate deadline on building compounding fee extended till June 30

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:30 PM IST