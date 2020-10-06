Bhopal: 45-year-old man dies after vehicle hits him while crossing road near Aashima mall

Bhopal: A 45-year-old man was killed while crossing the road near Aashima mall on Monday night.

The deceased Ashok Meena was a resident of Baghsewania and he was crossing the 80-feet road to reach home when the tragedy struck. It happened around 09:30 pm when a speeding four-wheeler hit him and fled. He was spotted by onlookers who informed 108-ambulance.

Meena sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment at 4 am. Police said the deceased worked at a nearby liquor shop. He was heading towards his home.

Police have arrested the accused driver who was heading towards his village. The 20-year-old accused will be quizzed and medically examined to ensure whether he was drunk, said police.