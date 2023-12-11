Bhopal: 45+ Age Police Personnel To Undergo Health Checkup | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recognising the demanding and relentless role police personnel undertake, the PHQ has directed all its personnel who have crossed 45 years of age to undergo health checkup specially to assess their cardiovascular profile and hypertension risk.

A sum of Rs 2000 has been allocated for the same. Increasing health issues among the policemen have raised the concern in the department prompting the PHQ to issue directions in this regard.

The police personnel on field normally work for around 10 hours a day and those deputed on VIP movement and law and order maintenance are on duty for more than 15 hours a day.

Many times the policemen are not able to have a proper meal. All this has taken a toll on their health. Following the PHQ orders, the secretary health and family welfare Sudam Khade has written to all the chief medical and health officers, to arrange the heal checkups of the police personnel.

Importantly for the cardiovascular health profile, the policemen will have to undergo three tests, while the women personnel will face two tests. Government accredited private hospitals have also been authorised to carry out the health checkups of the police personnel. The secretary has also asked to arrange the certificate accordingly.

As per the PHQ order, examination of police personnel height, weight and chest expansion, will be carried out by a general physician. Systematic examinations of the locomotor system, dental examination, hearing, oral cavity, nose, throat, larynx are also to be undertaken during the health checkup.

For eye examination, the personnel will have to undergo screening of distant vision, vision with glass and a few more tests. Besides, a few of the examinations are specifically for male and female personnel. The women personnel will undergo gynaecological checkup, pelvic, clinical breast examination for cancer screening and others.

All police personnel will have to undergo haemoglobin test, lymphocytes and fasting and post prandial blood sugar test, lipid profile tests including total cholesterol, VDRL and few more tests.

Besides there will be tests to check liver functioning including a bilirubin test. Kidney function tests like blood urea, creatinine and uric acid tests will also be undertaken besides urine examination – its colour, albumin sugar test.