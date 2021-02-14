Bhopal: 42 expectant mothers, 38 malnourished kids examined under Sneh-Suposhan Abhiyan

Bhopal: Under the Women and Child Development’s (WCD) ‘Sneh-Suposhan Abhiyan’, health check-up of 42 expectant mothers and 38 acute malnourished children was carried out at Anand Nagar on Sunday. District collector Avinash Lawania, Zila Panchayat CEO Vikash Mishra were present on the occasion.

Dr Basanti Guru, Gynecologist of Pt Khushilal Ayurved Hospital and Dr Lalita Parmar examined the pregnant women, while pediatrician Dr Pyush Jain and Dr Surabhi Garg checked the malnourished kids. Free of cost medicines were distributed at the health camp. Dr Rajesh Sharma, orthopedic Narmada Hospital, diagnosed the patients through tele-clinic. Protein and multivitamins tables were distributed to expectant mothers.

Project officer Akhilesh Chandra Chaturvedi said that the ‘Sneh campaign’ is being carried out in eight panchayats from December 25. Anganwadi centres inform parents about the Sapushti powder and Kshir Pak preparation and also about . Besides, they were also informed about Mahamas massage oil for kids. Parents were informed that the health grades of 37 kids have improved.

Anganwadi staffers Anita and Ragini were felicitated for their work in promotion of family planning.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, District Project officer RC Tripathi, District Ayush Officer Antim Nalvaya, BMO Fanda and WCD observer Sonal Jaiswal and others were present at the programme.