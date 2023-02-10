Bhopal: 4-year-old girl drowns in water tank on AIIMS campus

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl drowned after falling into a water tank on AIIMS campus in Bagsewaniya locality on Thursday morning, the police said.

The child Radhika Mandal accidently fell into the 5-feet deep water while playing and drowned, said Bagsewaniya SHO Sanjeev Chouksey. The girl’s parents, Manoj Mandal and Savita are construction workers and reside on the campus itself. Both are native of Bihar.

On Thursday morning, Manoj had left home for work, while Savita was busy with household chores when their child Radhika stepped out of the house to play. The girl went up to a certain distance, where she accidentally fell into a water tank. After some time, a guard passing from there found Radhika’s slippers lying near the tank. When he peeped inside the tank, he saw Radhika’s body floating. He called up the girl's mother on the phone and informed about the incident. The child was rushed to AIIMS hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

