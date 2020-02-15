Bhopal: 4 students injured as bus hits school van

BHOPAL: Four students were injured after a school van was hit by a passenger bus at Lalghati on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Reliance Fresh at Lalghati at around 7 am when the van of Carmel convent school was hit by a bus from behind.

The injured have been identified as Aruna Rathore student of class II, Bilkis, a student of class VII, Amana a student of class III and Ayesha a student of class III. Amana and Bilkis are sisters.

Aruna sustained severe injuries in her hand and one of her fingers had to be amputated.

Others have sustained injuries including head injuries. Kin of children were informed and all the children were admitted in different hospitals of the city.

According to Kohefiza police, the school bus of Campion school was heading towards Bhopal while the passengers bus was heading towards Guna from Nadra bus stand.

Police said the bus driver was over speeding and when the collision occurred he lost control and while trying to drive the bus to another direction he hit the school van.

After the collision, the driver disembarked from the bus and fled. The bus has been seized and Kohefiza police have registered a case.