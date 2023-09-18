Bhopal: 4 School Students In Police Custody

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal traffic police have apprehended a youth and three of his acccomplices, whose video had gone viral on social media last week. All the accused are school students, the police said. In the video, the youth was seen standing on the roof of a moving car and smoking cigarette while his accomplices were peeping outside.

Deputy commissioner of police (rraffic) Padm Vilochan Shukla said that the video was shot on September 12 on a bridge located on way to Mandideep. The video drew attention of police and they launched a search. Later, the traffic police learnt that accused were in Mandideep.

All the accused were detained on Sunday evening. They are Chetan Dage (17), Hrithik Kushwaha (16), Shashank Goswami (16) and Naresh (17). Their car was seized and they were taken into custody. They are students of a private school in Bhopal.

