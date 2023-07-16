 Bhopal: 4 Rohan Man Duped Of Rs 20 L By Uncle's Friend On Job Pretext
Bhopal: 4 Rohan Man Duped Of Rs 20 L By Uncle's Friend On Job Pretext

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Hanumanganj was duped of Rs 20 lakh by his uncle’s friend, the police said on Saturday. The police added that the accused had promised a government job to the complainant.

Investigating officer (IO) Raghvendra Gautam told Free Press that the complainant Akhilesh Mathur, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been residing in Bhopal for quite some time.

In 2022, he was searching for a job and his uncle introduced him to his friend Rajesh Kumar Modi, claiming that the latter had good contacts with government officials. Mathur contacted Modi who demanded Rs 20 lakh for helping him land a job.

From March 2022 to September 2022, Mathur gave Rs 20 lakh to him in instalments. In July 2023, when Modi began avoiding Mathur’s calls and suddenly went out of touch, he realised that he had been duped and approached Hanumanganj police to lodge a complaint. Gautam said efforts were underway to arrest accused. 

