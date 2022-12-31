Bhopal: 4 missing kids traced, handed over to kin

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 4 missing kids traced, handed over to kin

The police emerged successful in tracing the children within three hours after a missing person complaint was registered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police station staff found four children who went missing on Friday, the police said.

Govindpura police station house officer Ashok Singh Parihar said all the four minor children were residents of Govindpura. The children told parents that they were going out to play cricket.

He added that the children had lied and were about to leave for Ujjain by train. However, they mistakenly took the train to Delhi and were detained by the Railway Protection Force personnel. The RPF personnel handed over the children to Govindpura police.

