Bhopal: 4 Groups of Ministers to review government targets

MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday formed four Group of Ministers for regular review of targets fixed for good governance, health and education, economy and employment, physical infrastructure. The decision to constitute four Groups of Ministers was taken at the recently held Chintan Shivir, Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh 2023 and Amritkal 2047.

Group of Ministers formed to review targets of Good Governance includes Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh, Minister for Tribal Affairs, Schedule Caste Welfare Department, Meena Singh Mandve, Panchayat and Rural Development Department Minister Dr Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Animal Husbandry, Social Justice Department Minister Prem Singh Patel, Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoria and Minister of State (independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department Ramkhilawan Patel.

The second Group of Ministers for Health and Education includes Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Department Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Horticulture and Food Processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha, School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Water Resources Department Ram Kishore and Minister of State for Public Health and Engineering Department Brijendra Singh Yadav.

The third Group of Ministers for Economy and Employment includes Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Minister for Mineral Resources Brijendra Pratap Singh, MSME Minister Omprakash Saklecha, Minister for Industrial Policy Rajvardan Dattigaon, Minister of State for PWD Suresh Dhakad and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Department OPS Bhadoria.

The fourth Group of Ministers formed to review the targets of physical infrastructure includes PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Water Resources Department Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Urban and Administration Development Department Minister Bhupendra Singh, Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Culture Minister Usha Thakur and New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang.