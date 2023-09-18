Bhopal: 4 Dead, 2 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns | Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and two others injured when their pick-up vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in Bhind district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near village Jaitpura on National Highway 719, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said. "The driver of the pick-up vehicle has been booked and efforts are on to arrest him. The injured have been hospitalised," the SP informed.

The deceased are residents of Jalaun district of state Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, vehicle was loaded with the iron sheets, which caused deaths. The injured are referred to Gwalior hospital for treatment. Sources said driver lost control as the tyre burst

