Bhopal: 4 -day Women's Day special painting workshop from March 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shriram Fine Art Studio in the city is going to organise a four-day Women's Day special free online workshop to enhance the creativity of women from March 10.

Director of the Studio, Keshav Rout said that the purpose of this painting workshop is to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of women, to respect their childhood desire to paint and to fill colours through art in today's fast-paced life. He said that this is also an opportunity for those parents whose children go out of home for studies or jobs.

“We are conducting the workshop on March 10, 15, 22 and 22 from 5 pm-6 pm. So, don’t miss the chance. Place art in your life, talk with colours,” Rout added. Registration for the workshop is open. The interested participants can contact 7089577569. The online link will be posted on WhatsApp status.