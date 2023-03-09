e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 4 -day Women's Day special painting workshop from March 10

Bhopal: 4 -day Women's Day special painting workshop from March 10

Director of the Studio, Keshav Rout said that the purpose of this painting workshop is to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of women, to respect their childhood desire to paint and to fill colours through art in today's fast-paced life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shriram Fine Art Studio in the city is going to organise a four-day Women's Day special free online workshop to enhance the creativity of women from March 10.

Director of the Studio, Keshav Rout said that the purpose of this painting workshop is to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of women, to respect their childhood desire to paint and to fill colours through art in today's fast-paced life. He said that this is also an opportunity for those parents whose children go out of home for studies or jobs.

“We are conducting the workshop on March 10, 15, 22 and 22 from 5 pm-6 pm. So, don’t miss the chance. Place art in your life, talk with colours,” Rout added. Registration for the workshop is open.  The interested participants can contact 7089577569. The online link will be posted on WhatsApp status.

Read Also
Bhopal: Loudspeaker on battery-operated cycle does what pamphlets failed to do
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 4 -day Women's Day special painting workshop from March 10

Bhopal: 4 -day Women's Day special painting workshop from March 10

Bhopal: 37-year-old Ram Bai Nayak becomes first Woman Sarpanch of her Village

Bhopal: 37-year-old Ram Bai Nayak becomes first Woman Sarpanch of her Village

MP Shocking: Gwalior husband chops of wife's nose after she insisted to visit her family on Holi

MP Shocking: Gwalior husband chops of wife's nose after she insisted to visit her family on Holi

CM Chouhan, Union minister Scindia to release tigers in Madhav National Park tomorrow

CM Chouhan, Union minister Scindia to release tigers in Madhav National Park tomorrow

Bhopal: Woman robbed of cell phone in Bairagarh, police demand application for lost phone

Bhopal: Woman robbed of cell phone in Bairagarh, police demand application for lost phone