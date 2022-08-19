Bhopal: 4-day Badal Raag Samaroh at Bharat Bhavan today

Bharat Bhawan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Badal Raag Samaroh will begin with the performance of Padma Bhushan Begum Parveen Sultana at Bharat Bhavan here on Saturday.

Sitar, sarod and violin recital by Anil Jaiswal, Manoj Jaiswal and Bhupendra Pandey will be held on inaugural day.

The performance of singer Anuja Jhokarkar, flute player Sudeep Chattopdhaya, Bharatnatyam dancer Aarohi Munshi and Madhura Chattopadhyay and Kathak Ishita Lal will be held on August 21and 22.

The concert will end with Aalha by Ramrath Pandey and Bhuvnesh Komkali on August 23.

