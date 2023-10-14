Bhopal: 4 ATM Card Swapping Gang Dupes Man Of Rs 74k

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ATM card swapping gang duped a person Rs 74,000 in Aishbag, the police said. Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre told Free Press that the complainant, Monsoor Khan, 51, a government employee and a resident of Saurabh Apartments had gone to a nearby ATM on October 8.

A boy was already present there, who had a book in his hand and one of his friends was standing outside the booth. Khan told the police that he withdrew Rs 5,000 and received a call during the transaction and he left his card inserted in the ATM and went outside to attend the phone call.

During this, the duo allegedly swapped his ATM card with another one. On Friday, he had hopped out of home for work, during which he received a message about Rs 14,000 being debited from his bank account.

After some time, he received another text message that his ATM card had been used for purchasing jewellery worth Rs 60,000. Khan then got his ATM card blocked and approached the police.

The police hit up the employees of the jewellery showroom, where the accused were captured on the CCTV cameras.

They had purchased a diamond ring and were constantly telling the showroom employees to fasten up as they had to leave for another place by means of train. SHO Sapre said that an FIR has been registered and investigations are underway.

