 Bhopal: 3K Children, Pregnant Women Vaccinated Under Indradhanush 5.0
The government has decided to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination of children and pregnant women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 3,000 children from zero to five years and pregnant women have been vaccinated in the past two days under the Indradhanush Yojna 5.0 which began on Monday.

The government has decided to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination of children and pregnant women. This is the reason that during the drive wall paintings, Rangolis, Mehendi design were made to tell the villagers about the importance of vaccination.

Asha and Anganwadi workers and school children are spreading spread awareness. Minister of Public health and family welfare of Madhya Pradesh Prabhuram Choudhary said, “Prevention is better than cure. So, motive is to ensure health by vaccinating children pregnant women and aged 0-5 years.”

article-image

