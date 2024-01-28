Bhopal: 39th Lokrang At Ravindra Bhawan Argentinian Dance Captivates Audience | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes from Argentina presented street salsa, Salsa Columbia, Malambo Argentino, Salsa Rumba and Modern Latin salsa, which captivated the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of the third-day of the five-day 39th Lokrang organised by the Culture Department to mark Republic Day. The Argentinian dancers started off with street salsa, which is a mixture of energetic body and leg movements under Deshantar. It is followed by Salsa Columbia, Malambo Argentino and Salsa Rumba.

Salsa Columbia is a form of salsa from Cuba with fast hip movements whereas Malambo Argentino is a folk dance of Argentina with elaborate leg movements. Salsa Rumba, an Afro Cuban dance style, is low speed dance form of Latin region. They wrapped their performance with Modern Latin salsa, which had modern western dance movements.

Folk and tribal dances of 13 states were presented under the event Dharohar, which enchanted the audience present in large numbers. Art and craft fairs and Bhili, Gondi, Korku, Bundelkandi, Marathi, Sindhi food are drawing visitors. Padma Shri Baiga artist Jodhaiya Bai's paintings, workshop on masks are also held.