Bhopal: 395 complaints of domestic violence registered in last 3 months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revamped women police station and a team of eight counsellors posted there have failed to bring respite to 100 women reeling under domestic violence in Bhopal, Free Press learnt a day after a woman was attacked with a sickle by husband in front of Mahila Thana. They are facing torture at in-laws' house despite undergoing counselling sessions with their husbands.

Officials at Mahila thana said 395 complaints pertaining to domestic violence were registered in the last three months, of which 111 are pending. About 100 out of 111 women, who registered their grievances at the police station, are frequently being tortured by their husbands despite police intervention.

The woman named Radha Bai who was attacked with a sickle by her husband had undergone three counselling sessions with her husband.

Sources said despite a team of eight counsellors, cases were not being resolved effectively as counsellors do not hold expertise in the subject. The counsellors are unaware of women’s constitutional rights and fail to take befitting action when required. Expressing concern over huge number of pending cases, they fear women facing marital torture to meet the same fate as Radha Bai.

Low literacy

Additional commissioner of police Anurag Sharma said number of domestic violence cases were on the rise due to poor literacy rate among women. He added that if women receive education and become seld-reliant, domestic violence will reduce.