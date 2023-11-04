Bhopal: 39 Congress Rebels Who Are Contesting Election Against Party Candidates Has Been Expelled From The Party For Six Years

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 39 Congress rebels contesting election against their own party candidates after joining other political party or as independent candidates, the party has expelled them from the party for six years. From Bhopal North Aamir Akeel as Independent, from Bhopal North Nasir Islam as Independent and from Alot former MP Premchand Guddu as independent has been expelled from the party. Resentment against the ticket distribution among the ticket seekers came to final stage.

The last date of withdrawing names from the nominations crossed on Thursday. The senior party leaders tried to console the rebel candidates to withdraw their nomination from the election, some accepted the leaders proposals and some remain adamant to contest the election. Many of them had joined the political parties like BJP, BSP, SP and some are contesting the election as independent candidates. The party expelled the 39 leaders from the party for six years.

State general secretary and state in-charge Rajiv Singh said the decision has been taken by the former chief minister Kamal Nath to expel those Congress leaders from the party, who are contesting the election From Sheopur Durgesh Nandini is contesting the election as an Independent candidate, from Sumawali Kuldeep Singh Sikarwar from BSP, from Pohri Pradyuman Verma from BSP, from Guna Hariom Khatik as Independent, from Jatara R.R.Bansal (Vanshkar) from SP, from Niwari Rajneesh Patria as Independent, from Khargapur Ajay Singh Yadav as Independent, from Khargapur Pyarelal Soni from AAP, from Maharajpur Ajay Daulat Tiwari from SP, from Chandla Pushpendra Ahirwar from SP, from Chhatarpur Dilmani Singh from BSP, from Malhara Dr. Karan Singh Lodhi as Independent, two candidates are contesting election from Hatta constituency Amol Chaudhary from SP, and Bhagwandas Chaudhary from BSP are contesting the elections. From Pawai Rajni Yadav from SP, from Nagod ex-MLA Yadvendra Singh from BSP, from Semaria Diwakar Dwivedi as Independent, from Devtalab Seema Jaiveer Singh from SP, from Pushprajgarh Narmada Singh as Independent, from Mudwara Santosh Shukla as Independent, from Bargi Jaikant Singh from VBP.

From Sehora Dr. Sanjeev Varkade as Independent, from Dindori Rudesh Paraste as Independent, from Balaghat Ajay Vishal Bisen as Independent, from Gotegaon Shekhar Chaudhary as Independent, from Amla Sadaram Jharbade as Independent, from Shamshabad Rajkumari Kevat as Independent From Bhopal North Aamir Akeel as Independent, from Bhopal North Nasir Islam as Independent, from Susner Jeetu (Jeetendra) Patidar as Independent, from Kalapeepal Chaturbhuj Tomar as Independent, from Pansemal Ramesh Chauhan as Independent, from Jobat Surpal Ajnar as Independent, from Dharampuri Rajubai Chauhan as Independent, from Dhar Kuldeep Singh Bundela as Independent, from Mhow Antar Singh Darbar as Independent, from Badnagar Rajendra Singh Solanki as Independent, from Alot former MP Premchand Guddu as independent, from Malhargarh Shyamlal Jokchand as Independent and from Bahoriband Shankar Mahato from SP.

