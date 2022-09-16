e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 38 Madhya Pradesh players to participate in National Youth Athletics Championship

Bhopal to host event. Their performance at this tournament is significant as it’ll book a berth for them for upcoming 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
TT Nagar Stadium |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will host the three-day 17th National Youth Athletics Championship. This event will be organised at TT Nagar Stadium from September 17 to 19. According to an official communiqué, around 600 players from 21 states and Union territories will participate in this event.

Athletics secretary, Madhya Pradesh, Arjunan Muralidhar, told Free Press, “38 athletes from MP would be participating in the Youth Championship. Some of the players are from MP academy, and some are from different districts. All the MP players will report here by tomorrow (Saturday).” 

Athletics secretary further added, “I am estimating at least three gold medals and minimum ten medals from the team. Their performance at this tournament is significant as it’ll book a berth for them for the upcoming 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships.”

MP athletes’ good performance at the Championship will be crucial as they will be selected for the upcoming Asian Games on the basis of their performance in this championship; the Indian contingent will be chosen for the Asian Athletics Championship to be held in Kuwait.

